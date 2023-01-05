iOS 16 restricts playback via HDMI on streaming services, users report

Several users have reported that after updating their devices to iOS/iPadOS 16are no longer able to stream digital rights protected videos using a Lightning to Digital AV adapter.

Content providers like Netflix, Amazon Prime and others use technology from digital rights management (digital rights managementor DRM for its acronym in English) to protect your digital files, controlling access and prohibiting the copying, sharing and printing of content – as well as ensuring that they are only available to subscribers.

On the Apple support forum, a user shared his report, which was published last October – which indicates that the issue has not yet been resolved with the latest version of the systems.

Lightning to HDMI adapter no longer works after iOS 16 update. […] Another phone works, but not the one updated to iOS 16. For example, Netflix mirrors from phone to TV and plays the trailer, but as soon as I hit play, the screen goes black and says now playing on your TV. But it’s not playing anything. How can I fix this problem? Thanks.

A Reddit user said that Netflix has confirmed the end of HDMI support in iOS 16 to stream DRM-restricted content on Apple TV.

I just spoke with Netflix support about HDMI not working on iOS 16. They stated that they have made the decision to no longer support HDMI. For those of us who live far away and even just 12 miles from the city but can’t access the Internet, the phone is what I use to watch. Spread the word, and if you don’t like it, unsubscribe. I know I will. Their stock is already falling.

Furthermore, the limitation is also seen on other streaming apps such as Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max. Another user wrote on the Apple support forum the following:

I’m having the same issues with streaming Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, etc. I also updated to iOS 16.1, with no successful “fixes”. I’m using an Apple certified Lightning to HDMI adapter. I tried to use all SIX of my dongles Apple certified Lightning for HDMI with zero success on each.

The limitation is only seen on videos, so users can still mirror their iPhone and iPad screens to Apple TV using an HDMI adapter for photos, static content and more.

I have a similar issue with most of my streaming apps. Using the Lightning to HDMI adapter works well for screen mirroring such as using Google, photos and static content, but not for video. […] Most of my streaming apps play but are choppy and have no audio. It seems this happened after I updated to an iPhone 14 with ios16 [sic]. Everything worked great previously, iPhone 11, ios15.7 [sic]. Help?

It is worth noting that the digital rights management protocol receives updates that help improve the efficiency of the technology — but, at the same time, these changes may affect the reproduction of protected content on some devices, as seems to be the case in this case.

While this may be a dead end, the good news (whoever it suits) is that it is still possible to play this content on iPads with USB-C on external monitors with Apple’s multiport adapter — but this too may be restricted at some point .

via 9to5Mac