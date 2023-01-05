iOS 17: what news to expect from the iPhone system in 2023 | Operational systems

iOS 17 is the iPhone operating system update expected for 2023. For now, there is still no scheduled date for the official release of the update and, therefore, it is not possible to confirm the arrival of any function. However, some rumors circulating among the international media bring possible news that may be released in the next iOS – such as the possibility of downloading applications from sources outside the App Store, for example, in an innovative measure. Check out, in the next few lines, five functions that may reach Apple cell phones in 2023 with the new iOS 17. It is worth remembering that the system is usually officially announced in May, with a launch in September.

When does iOS 17 release? Which iPhones will they get?

There is still no scheduled date for the launch of the new iOS, but it is possible that Apple will announce some of the main changes during its annual WWDC 2023 conference, which traditionally takes place during the month of May. It is also expected that the launch of the operating system will be scheduled for the month of September, along with the launch of the new iPhone, as has been the case in recent years.

Apple usually offers extended support for older iPhone models. Therefore, it is likely that the update will be available for models from the iPhone X – including versions XR and XS, XS Max, and all models of iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and the recently released iPhone 14.

1. Download apps from outside the App Store

One of the biggest rumors for iOS 17 is that Apple will allow the download of applications from sources outside the App Store, the official iPhone store. According to journalist Mark Gurman, from the Bloomberg news portal, the decision is based on a European Union law and, therefore, it is quite likely that the novelty will only be available in European countries at first.

On previous occasions, the company has remained opposed to this possibility, stating that downloading programs from platforms outside the App Store could pose a risk to device security. Contrary to what happens with Android users, who can enable the download from external sources in the Google system, those who use iPhone (iOS) and want to download third-party apps need to resort to alternatives such as unlocking the cell phone via jailbreak – which can compromise the device. In that sense, the change would be very relevant.

Another expected feature with the launch of iOS 17 is the multitasking function, which would allow splitting the screen to open and overlap two apps at the same time. The tool, which already exists in some Android models, allows you to use two apps at the same time, facilitating and simplifying certain actions on the cell phone.

Thus, with the function, it would be possible to answer emails at the same time that you check the news of the day, for example. It is worth remembering that, like other features, the possibility of launching the split screen on the iPhone is still just a rumor.

3. More widgets and interactive widgets

iOS 14 innovated by allowing users to add widgets to the iPhone’s home screen, while iOS 16 took it a step further, adding icons to the lock screen and offering greater possibilities for customizing the phone. For iOS 17, there is some expectation that Apple will further improve the tool, increasing the limit of widgets that can be added to the locked screen.

Currently, it is possible to add up to four small widgets or two large widgets to the phone’s lock screen – which ends up restricting the customization possibilities. In addition, the icons are also not very interactive, being necessary to click on them and open the application in question to check important information – such as new emails, for example. It is worth remembering that widgets are well known to Android users, and allow you to consult relevant information without having to open the app for a long time.

For next year, there are also some rumors that point to a complete redesign of iMessage, the iPhone’s official messenger. This would be the most significant change since iOS 7, according to the specialized website MacWorld.

According to the portal, the novelty provides for a new design of the app’s home screen and, in addition, should still accompany the launch of the company’s virtual reality headset. Thus, it is possible that iMessage will gain compatibility with new features in augmented reality (AR) in chat rooms.

Another rumor that has been shared by international portals states that Apple will release in 2023 a resource capable of “cloning” apps on the cell phone. With the function, it would be possible to duplicate the same application to use two accounts independently – which would allow, for example, the user to “clone” WhatsApp to be able to use two different accounts on the same device.

The function could be particularly useful for those who use the same iPhone to deal with personal and work-related matters, as it would allow using two messaging and email app logins on the same device. But, remember, for now it’s all rumor.

