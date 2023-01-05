iPhone-inspired wireless charging coming to Android phones | Dogs

Qi2, the new wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) was unveiled at CES 2023 this Wednesday (4). The feature is inspired by Apple’s MagSafe and brings magnetic energy technology to Android phones. The difference is that it works by automatically aligning the device to the charger with the help of built-in magnets — which solves the Qi’s charging issues. This makes the process more efficient and faster, and also helps to extend the battery life of your cell phone.

The iPhone will serve as inspiration for the next wireless charging technology in Android phones. The Qi2 standard will drink from the source of the MagSafe format, which has been in Apple smartphones since 2020. The announcement was made by the international consortium that takes care of the theme, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), this Wednesday (04) during the fair of electronics CES 2023, which takes place in Las Vegas.

MagSafe provides magnetic alignment to secure devices and maintains Qi compatibility, allowing you to charge iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a case.

WPC marketing director Paul Golden confirmed that the new Qi2 will initially support charging speeds of up to 15W – the same seen in the Apple environment. Once the standard is finalized at the end of 2023, the group will start working on a more powerful version. While some MagSafe-like adapters have appeared for Android devices since 2020, none offered the same experience as Apple’s solution.

WPC’s adoption of MagSafe technology will significantly grow the accessory ecosystem. It is worth remembering that the most advanced Android phones and wireless headphones already came with wireless charging, the predecessor Qi. The Qi standard was developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and ensures that the device receives battery power without compatibility concerns.

However, the feature ended up being outdated, as to start charging the device had to be perfectly aligned with the charger. Apple’s MagSafe has solved this problem and is being used by WPC as the basis for the Qi2 release. WPC expects the first Qi2-enabled phones and chargers to hit the market in 2023.

With information from Android Police

