it is now possible to access the digital document through Google Wallet

The National Driver’s License (CNH) is a necessary document to always be with the conductor. It is worth remembering, including, whether it is within the validity period or not. However, with the day-to-day rush, there is the possibility of the driver forgetting the document at home and, therefore, the practicality of having access to digital driver’s license won all people. If you are interested in the functionality, see the easy way to get your CNH online.

After the emergence of the possibility of accessing your National Driver’s License (CNH) online, Google Wallet was updated in a beta version and will now offer users in the United States to register their CNH.

The feature is still being tested and therefore may have some flaws. However, this new feature made available to Americans pleased many drivers.

This new update is now available for iOS in Arizona, Colorado and Maryland. Tests are now being carried out so that this functionality can also be used on devices that have the Android system.

Unfortunately, however, not all users will be able to access it, as it will only be available for cell phones with Android 8 or higher.

The following features stand out:

Easy: just tap, review and confirm to check with TSA;

Private: you have control of the ID and the people who have access;

Secure: because the ID is encrypted, only you will have access.

To register the document, it is necessary to send photos of the front and back of the document and a video showing the user’s face. The information will be sent to the CNH issuer and will then be stored in the application.

Storage is done on a single device and there will be the option to remove images from the app at any time with a Google account.