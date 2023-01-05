“It took everyone by surprise”; Last-minute bomb about Diego Alves’ future leaks to Flamengo and shocks Nation

Recently, the Flamengo hit the exit of goalkeeper Diego Alves. The medallion that was part of the recent victorious moment of the dearestin which the team was champion of two Copa Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil and two Campeonato Brasileiros, marked his name in the history of Fla and left the Club at the end of the 2022 season.

Now, there was speculation about the future of the experienced 37-year-old goalkeeper. The goalkeeper had his name aired in some teams and, at the moment, another team appeared in the sports news as a possible destination for Diego Alves in the 2023 season.

According to information brought firsthand by the Torcedores.com website and published by the NetVasco portal, the ex-Flamengo goalkeeper would have been offered to Vasco, one of the rivals of Rubro-Negro Carioca for the 2023 season, which is starting.

Despite having a great identification with the rival, he could defend Vasco for the year 2023, but the information shows that the speculation should not be forwarded. It is worth noting that last year some teams had already sought out the player, but the high asking prices would have made an agreement impossible.

Regarding the current season, Flamengo will compete in the Campeonato Carioca, the Supercopa do Brasil, the Club World Cup, the Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Recopa Sudamericana.