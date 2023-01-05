Brittany Murphy’s brother Tony Bertolotti says the actress didn’t die of natural causes

In an interview with The Sunpublished last Sunday (18), Tony Bertolottihalf brother of Brittany Murphyexplained his point of view regarding the death of the actress and, according to Bertolotti, the star of The Beverly Hills Girls was murdered. Tony, who also spoke about the inheritance left by the actress, even suspects that her mother, Sharon Kathleen Murphylearn something behind Brittany’s mysterious death.

“There’s no way she died of natural causes. It’s impossible. She is bullshit, total crap,” defended Tony. “It was obvious to me, she was killed.”

“Did she die of the flu? In my opinion, that’s nonsense”, commented. “Like, are you kidding me? All she had to do was walk five blocks and they would take care of her [no hospital].”

Tony also told that his father, Angelo Joseph Bertolottihad ordered a test to check her daughter’s blood before he died in 2019. The result would have confirmed several impurities in Brittany’s blood, including arsenic.

Brittany, who died on December 20, 2009, aged 32, spent the last days of her life with flu-like symptoms, until she was found dead on the 20th, on the bathroom floor of her home. The cause of death was stated to be a combination of pneumonia and anemia.

The actress’s death intrigued fans, friends and colleagues in Hollywood, because, Simon Monjack, the star’s husband, even tried to prevent the autopsy from being carried out. In addition, the screenwriter and Sharon, Brittany’s mother, continued to live together in the same house and the relationship between the two was considered “too intimate” for many people.

With several conspiracy theories emerging all the time on the web, including that the two could be involved in the actress’s death, the case became even more curious when, five months later, Simon died in the same way as his wife.

To The SunTony also spoke about the status of the actress’ $ 10 million inheritance. “The estate was left to Sharon, the editor of a major Hollywood newspaper – he was handling the paperwork for her estate – and also a diabetes doctor from Miami who [Brittany] I was consulting”he said. “These were the names that controlled the property.”

Brittany’s former business manager, Jeffrey Morgenrothalso told the The Sun that at the time of the actress’s passing, Simon had embezzled thousands of dollars. “There were large amounts of money in the pension plan and in the bank account [da Brittany], and all that was gone. I saw it in the extracts. There was money being withdrawn by Simon, hundreds of thousands.”

According to Tony, Brittany’s mother knows the truth behind the mysterious affair. “Sharon knows the truth and she didn’t pick up the phone to speak to a family member and tell her the truth. I’m the eldest son since my dad left and I haven’t heard anything. As far as I’m concerned, she’s worthless to herself and anyone else.”

The 74-year-old former saxophonist, who is still searching for the truth, says he has no interest in his sister’s inheritance. “I wouldn’t touch that money anyway because it’s all bad. I wouldn’t go near that money. Forget it, that’s dirty”, stated. “But do I have faith that something will happen going forward? No, I do not have; it is a dead issue. I don’t think justice will be done.”

What happened to Brittany Murphy?

It was on December 20, 2009 that Hollywood lost big star Brittany Murphy. The actress gained notoriety by participating in films such as the classic comedy As Patricias de Beverly Hills (1995), the drama Garota, Interrupda (1999), and Uptown Girls (2003), which propelled the then-little Dakota Fanning to stardom. At the age of 32, however, a mysterious and premature death interrupted his brilliant career. But… What happened to Brittany Murphy? First, let’s get to the context…

Born Brittany Anne Bertolotti, in Atlanta, USA, on November 10, 1977, Brittany was raised by her mother, Sharon Kathleen Murphy, and since childhood she already showed talent for the artistic environment. In addition to studying dance and singing, Brittany has always been dedicated to acting, her greatest passion, and at the age of nine, she landed a spot in the musical Les Misérables.