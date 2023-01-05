Japan offers more than BRL 40,000 for families to move from Tokyo – News

The Japanese government is offering 1 million yen (more than R$40,000) per child for families to leave the Tokyo metropolitan area and settle in other areas of the country further away from the center.

According to Japanese media, the government’s new project will be released to the people of the country in April, in an attempt to rejuvenate the population of areas further away from the capital. Attempts like this have already occurred, but with lower offered values.

In addition to the age factor, in a Japan that has one of the highest life expectancies in the world, the number of births in the country has decreased over the years. Allied to these issues, young people have sought more popular cities, such as Tokyo itself, and Osaka to live in early adulthood.





While most families will need to move away from the metropolitan area of ​​the capital to receive the benefit, some mountainous regions on the border with greater Tokyo will be able to receive relocated residents in this government project.

According to the British portal The Guardianaround 1,300 cities – 80% of the country’s municipalities – will participate in the national revitalization plan, de-inflating Tokyo, the most populous metropolis in the world with more than 35 million inhabitants.

To guarantee the money, the residents of the house need to stay in the new address for at least five years, in addition to each residence being required to have a person working in the region or planning to open a new business.





Those who manage to keep their current jobs and turn them into a remote regime are also eligible for the project. The expectation is that the amount of indemnities will be divided fifty-fifty between the federal government and the municipality that receives the new resident.

Japanese authorities expect at least 10,000 people to move from Tokyo to rural areas by 2027.



