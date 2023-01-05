Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler appear in the first image of Murder Mystery 2

the iconic Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler print the first official image of the sequence Mystery in the Mediterranean 2which debuts in March on Netflix.

Check out:

the footage of Mystery in the Mediterranean 2 already started, and Jennifer Aniston showed a little behind the scenes of the comedy Netflixwhich combines with Adam Sandler.

Check out:

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston confirmed their return on Mystery in the Mediterranean 2, sequel to the 2019 film Netflix.

The stars appeared to announce their return during Tudum, the streaming platform’s announcement event.

In the plot of the 2019 feature, Sandler and Aniston were a New York couple who, during a vacation trip through Europe, were involved in the mysterious death of a rich man. Luke Evans, Gemma Arterton and Terrence Stamp complemented the cast.

The sequel does not yet have a release date.

Read too: Will Smith nominated for Best Actor Oscar after 15 years without nominations

You already know our channel YouTube? There is video almost every day. if enroll! Take a look at our most recent video:

Take the opportunity to follow us on social media: Facebook, twitter, Instagram, youtube and also in Google News.

Do you want to receive news directly on your cell phone? Join our Telegram channel.