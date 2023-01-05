Johnny Depp ‘broke the dick’ with director behind the scenes of new film, reveals colleague | Films

Yet another confusion involving Johnny Depp is coming to light. The actor, according to colleague Bernard Montiel, had a Homeric fight with director Maiwenn Le Besco, responsible for his newest project, ‘Jeanne du Barry’. This is the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s first film after the verdict in the defamation suit filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Montiel made the revelation on French talk show ‘Touche pas a mon poste!’ (‘Don’t touch my TV set!’, in simple translation). According to the showbiz commentator, the star of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise and the director did not get along well during the production of the French feature film. “I heard some noise in the filming, very serious things,” said the actor.

“Then, [Depp é] an excellent actor when he walks on set. except when [as filmagens são] at six in the morning, the team is ready and he doesn’t show up”, commented Montiel. “The next day she [Le Besco] that does not appear. And you have Johnny Depp, and she’s not there.”

Filming on the production has been closed for some time, but the actor was keen to emphasize how tense the atmosphere was. “It’s over [o filme]this week, [mas] it’s going really, really bad. They don’t get along; are yelling at each other all the time.”

2 of 4 Johnny Depp in Jeanne Du Barry — Photo: Disclosure Johnny Depp in Jeanne Du Barry – Photo: Disclosure

This isn’t the first time Depp has been accused of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Its “constant delay” was also one of the alleged complaints of the crew of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ (2017), which was shot in 2015 in Australia.

The American magazine ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ in 2017 reported that: “sources close to the production report stories of excessive alcohol consumption, physical fights with Heard and constant delays on set, which often left hundreds of extras waiting for hours on end. “.

3 of 4 Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise — Photo: Disclosure Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – Photo: Disclosure

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer defended the actor at the time. “You have to understand the kind of pressure that Johnny was under in Australia,” he told the magazine. “Sometimes helicopters would follow him home. There was so much made up about him: that Johnny had a fight on set and went back to the States, which we both read while we were in his trailer.”

In ‘Jeanne du Barry’, Depp plays King Louis XV, with the director, Le Besco, also starring as Jeanne Becu, an impoverished seamstress who rises through the ranks of Louis XV’s court to become his official mistress.