Jornal Inglês places São Paulo among those interested in Roberto Firmino

Striker Roberto Firmino is still discussing the possibility of a new contract with Liverpool but his situation is already arousing the interest of the world football market.

The English newspaper Daily Mail published a story about some clubs interested in your portal. Among them, the newspaper cited São Paulo as a “childhood club” interested in the striker.

Let’s go to the facts and the absurdities. Yes, Firmino had a spell at São Paulo during his training, but he lasted only three weeks at CT de Cotia and that is why Tricolor should not be considered as a training club, nor as a childhood club for the Alagoan. At the time, Milton Cruz said that he did not know who had dismissed him in the base tests, but that he tried to hire Firmino when he was still young, when he was playing at Figueirense. The player was already negotiated with Germany.

However, the main reason not to take the news from the Daily Mail seriously it’s the global competition for the 31-year-old. The other competitors for Firmino are the Italian Juventus, the Spanish Atlético de Madrid and the Saudi Al Nassr, the same club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Would you compete? Today, definitely not.

It’s another one of those fanciful English tabloid news.

