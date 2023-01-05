Juninho Pernambucano detonates Cristiano Ronaldo coach: ‘Bad character’

photo: MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP Juninho was Lyon manager while Rudi Garcia commanded the team in 2021 Former midfielder Juninho Pernambucano detonated coach Rudi Garcia, who will lead Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, a team from Saudi Arabia. For the idol of Vasco and Lyon, the French coach is the biggest bad character he has known in his entire career.

In an interview with the Portuguese portal Mais Futebol, Juninho Pernambucano did not mince words about the coach. They worked together between 2019 and 2021 at Lyon, a French team, where the former Vasco midfielder was a manager, and Rudi Garcia commanded the team.

“My experience with Rudi Garcia was terrible. He’s the worst character I’ve ever met in football. He doesn’t know how to lead at all. He leads because of the fear he instills in others. He only respects people who have power or from whom he can take something away.” profit in the relationship”, said Juninho Pernambucano, who went on talking about the coach.

“For Rudi Garcia, the success of the team and the atmosphere in the locker room don’t matter. What matters is that he is the center of attention, even if it is in crises. But like all highly cold human beings, he recognizes those greater than himself and tries to take advantage of that. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest in the history of football, a legend, and Rudi knows it”, said the former Vasco and Lyon player.

Even with this behavior, Juninho Pernambucano stated that Rudi Garcia will have a good relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, not least because of the importance of the Portuguese star.

“Rudi won’t dare to do anything that gets in the way, on the contrary, he’ll even serve Cristiano breakfast if necessary. He’ll try to be Cristiano’s friend, be close and do everything for that. It will be a dream for him to be Cristiano’s friend. Cristiano Ronaldo”, concluded Juninho Pernambucano.