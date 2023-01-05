Kak justifies his absence at Pel’s wake and ‘apologises’ to Ronaldo

photo: reproduction Kak justified his absence at Pel’s wake

The five-time champion Kak justified his absence at Pel’s wake this Thursday (5/1) on social networks. The former player also took the opportunity to apologize to Ronaldo for his controversial statement during the World Cup, in which he said that for Brazilians, his friend was “just another fat man”.

In a text published on Instagram, Kak regretted not having gone to Santos to say goodbye to King Pel, but justified his absence by saying that he paid tribute to him in life.

“As a Brazilian and a football lover, my respect and admiration will remain and I am very sorry I didn’t go to Santos. I had the opportunity to honor the King in life a few times, among them, a conversation just between us, kindly promoted by his son. It was another special moment, among others, that I will keep in my heart”, wrote the former striker.

In addition, Kak revealed that he asked the president of FIFA to assign Pel’s name to one of the awards given by the entity annually.

“During the World Cup, I proposed to the president of FIFA that the name Pel be given to one of the prizes awarded by FIFA at its annual gala, and I hope that this happens”, he said.

Finally, the former number 10 of the Brazilian National Team said that the legacy of the King will remain alive.

“The duty continues, and I will continue working for the development of Brazilian football, supporting the next generations, after all, in addition to recognition, the king’s legacy involves continuity”, he concluded.

controversy with Ronaldo

“It’s strange to say that, but many people (Brazilians) don’t support Brazil. I know it’s strange, but it happens sometimes. We Brazilians sometimes don’t recognize our talents. If you (foreigners) see Ronaldo Fenmeno walking around here , they’ll think ‘wow’, because he has something different. In Brazil, there’s just another fat man walking down the street”, said Kak.

The speech of the former player went viral on the internet. In the text published on Instagram, Kak clarified the statement and said that he already apologized to Ronaldo.

“During the World Cup, a statement of mine was made within a context, but unfortunately it was spread as a criticism of all the people. This was never my intention. Nor could it be, mainly because the Brazilian people have always treated me with much love. I was referring only to the people who, at that moment, were rooting against an idol of the Selection. I was wrong in the inelegant way that I quoted a friend, but I already apologized, we moved on together”, he wrote.