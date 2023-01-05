Kaká speaks out for absence at Pelé’s funeral and reveals tribute to the King who suggested to FIFA during the World Cup

The five-time world champion with the Brazilian national team spoke publicly after his absence at King Pelé’s wake, in Santos

The absence of the most recent world champions for Brazilian Team at the wake of King Peleburied last Tuesday (3), was the subject of much debate on social networks, between fans of the former player and even journalists. And one of the names criticized was that of Kakafive-time world champion in 2002.

In an official note released through his advisory, the former player spoke for the first time after the controversy surrounding his absence at the wake and revealed that he was upset at not being able to be in Santos to pay his condolences.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Kaká mentioned yet another controversy, involving the former player Walter Casagrandewhich during the dispute of the world Cup of qatar criticized the world champion athletes for not watching the Brazil games in the middle of the crowd, as well as some idols of the Argentina on Qatari soil.

Still on Pelé, the formerSao Paulo, Milan and Real Madrid also mentioned that, during the last World Cup, he suggested to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantinothe attribution of the name Pelé to one of the prizes given by the entity in its annual gala.

Read Kaká’s full note below:

“In all my life I’ve always had the pride and honor of receiving a lot of affection and respect everywhere I’ve been, especially from the Brazilian people.

During the World Cup, a statement of mine was made in context, but unfortunately it was spread as a criticism of the whole people. That was never my intention. Nor could it be, mainly because the Brazilian people have always treated me with great love. I was referring only to the people who, at that moment, supported an idol from the national team. I made a mistake in the inelegant way I quoted a friend, but I already apologized, we moved on together.

This statement was again remembered now on the occasion of the death and wake of our dear King Pelé, a person I have enormous admiration for, and who I received from his hands the greatest individual title of my career. That night, he said that only he could make that moment even better. As a Brazilian and a football lover, my respect and admiration will remain and I’m really sorry I didn’t go to Santos.

I had the opportunity to honor the King in life a few times, among them, a conversation just between us, kindly promoted by his son. It was another special moment, among others, that I will keep in my heart.

During the World Cup, I proposed to the President of FIFA that Pelé be named for one of the awards given by FIFA at its annual gala, and I hope that happens.

My solidarity and respect for your family are eternal, as well as your history, tributes and recognition are done in different ways. The duty continues, and I will continue working for the development of Brazilian football, supporting the next generations, after all, in addition to recognition, the king’s legacy goes through continuity.

Finally, I would like to emphasize my love for Brazil, for the Brazilian people and thank you for all the enormous affection I have always received from all of you. Thank you very much.”