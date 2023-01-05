King Charles wants to make peace with Harry, says British newspaper

posted on 04/01/2023 20:26



According to Telegraph, King Charles III reportedly told people close to him that he would like to rekindle ties with his youngest son, Harry. The former prince and his wife, Meghan Markle, made serious accusations against the British royal family in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

The information gathered by the British newspaper contradicts what Harry said in an interview for the film. In the documentary, he reports that the family supported “lies” to protect his older brother, William, and refused to defend Meghan Markle from racist attacks promoted by the UK press.

The couple also claimed that the royal family itself would be resistant to Meghan and that the motivation for this would be racial. The sources heard by Telegraphhowever, reported that the king is open to his two sons and that he has always tried to stay in touch with both – even after Harry decided to renounce his title of nobility and move to the US.

Still according to the newspaper, Harry and Charles had some occasional disagreements, but nothing that compromised the relationship in a profound way. The publication says that the king even invited (informally) the youngest and daughter-in-law to be present at the coronation ceremony, which will be held on May 6 of this year at Westminster Abbey, in London. According to the newspaper, official invitations have not yet been forwarded to people.

