Lead Coffins Hidden in Notre Dame Have Been Opened and Revealed a Centuries-Old Secret

A little over three years ago, one of the greatest tragedies for world culture took place: the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. At the time, French authorities organized a joint effort to assess the damage and begin restoration plans for the site.

During the process, archaeologists working in the excavations found two lead coffins from several centuries ago, which aroused curiosity and the emergence of several theories about the contents inside the tombs. The artifacts were found in 2022, but the announcement about what was discovered came out just this year.

secret revealed

The contents inside the coffins were the remains of two wealthy people, one of whom was a member of the clergy and would have died from the “disease of kings” – today known as gout – and the other still remains a mystery to archaeologists. Their bones continue to be studied to find out more about their lifestyle and cause of death.

Antoine de La Porte

The man who was part of the church was the easiest to identify, as his neck carried an identification plate. On the brass item it was possible to read the name of ”Antoine de La Porte”, and the date of his death, which appears on December 24, 1710 (83 years old). His function inside the cathedral was to take care of the place.

In addition to the plaque, three medals were found on top of the coffin. Another curious fact is that his teeth were fine, but his body did not show any signs of physical activity, implying that the clergy was a sedentary person.

La Porte helped with his money to finance the Notre Dame choir, which may explain his burial there, as at the time, space was reserved only for the French elite.