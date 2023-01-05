Learn how to activate WhatsApp SECRET mode

Applications undergo constant updates with the aim of improving the user experience, correcting speeches and incorporating new features. In view of this, it is possible to activate WhatsApp’s secret mode and use the messenger with more privacy when exchanging messages, expanding the possibilities of use and protecting access to conversations.

The resource is also very useful for those who want to separate conversations in their personal lives from those that are carried out professionally. The novelty involves a trick that allows you to separate the two areas into two different accounts using the same cell phone, you can also use both accounts via WhatsApp Web.

The function is available in the settings of the devices themselves and can be activated and deactivated at any time, simply and quickly, just follow the step by step that we will indicate below, check out the instructions.

How to have two messenger accounts on the same cell phone?

For this, the user needs to use conventional WhatsApp and the Business version, which works in a similar way. The difference is that more resources are offered, with specific information for managing the company or business. WhatsApp Business is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Another option is to activate the secret mode, a function available only on some models of smartphones with the Android operating system. It is important to highlight that both WhatsApp Business and the secret mode need to use two different chips to register the accounts in the messenger.

On some models, the function may be called “Dual App”, “Twin Apps”, “Clone Apps” and “Dual Messenger”. The feature allows the person to use two messaging app accounts on the same device. You can also use two different WhatsApp Web accounts, just use two different browsers or incognito mode.

See too: THESE tips can make your WhatsApp account more SAFE; meet

Step by step to activate WhatsApp secret mode

First, here are the WhatsApp Business instructions:

Download the app on your cell phone; Agree to the terms of service; Select “Use another phone number”; Enter the number to register the account; Customize the profile with business information such as name, email, address with location on the map, opening hours and registration of automatic quick responses.

WhatsApp Business Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.whatsapp.w4b&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

WhatsApp Business iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/whatsapp-business/id1386412985

Now let’s see how to activate the secret mode:

Go to your device settings and select the “app” or “advanced features” option; Look for “Dual Apps” or “Dual Messenger”; Choose WhatsApp; Tap “Install” to download a copy of the messaging app; Wait until the procedure is completed and look for the WhatsApp symbol with an orange mark; Now just open the app and register a different phone number to have two accounts on your device.

How to use two WhatsApp Web accounts:

Access the browser of your choice and the link: https://web.whatsapp.com/ ; Open the app on your cell phone, go to “connected devices” and scan the QR Code; Then open another browser or the incognito tab; Repeat steps 1 and 2 to be able to access two messenger accounts in the web version.

See too: THESE iPhones will no longer support WhatsApp: app will not work on these models