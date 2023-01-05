learn how to reproduce TikTok’s new trend, the mask cocktail – Metro World News Brasil

You already know that mascara can do wonders for your lashes, but what if we told you that there is a way to take your usual technique a step further and give you even better results? TikTokers recently discovered the “Mascara Cocktailing”, translating, mask cocktail.

It’s actually a layering method that makeup artists have used for decades to customize mascara effects, but which has now become TikTok-famous.

What is mascara cocktail?

The mascara cocktail is a makeup technique that involves multiple coats of mascara to create a unique formula tailored to your lashes.

Why has this technique become popular?

You’ll find that most mascaras typically focus on one thing: lengthening, thickening, or curling. It’s rare for a tube to tick all the boxes, but with mascara cocktails, you can get the best of all worlds by creating a recipe that works for you.

Jessica Alba recently shared her own mascara cocktail, which contains two primers and a lengthening mascara to make her lashes look fuller. And now, on TikTok there are already many cocktail variations for us to recreate.

How to make your own mascara cocktail

Before joining the trend, notice if your lashes are straight or have a natural curl, if they are short or thin and light or dark. Once you understand your lash type, you can determine the best mascara combination for you.

Lengthening Mascara + Volume Mascara: If you have thin, short or curly lashes, consider this cocktail for more volume and definition. Start with a few coats of lengthening mascara before sweeping a volumizing mascara onto the tips of your lashes to add volume.

Curling mascara + volumizing mascara: if you have thin, straight lashes, this mix can get curlier, more voluminous results. Swipe on a coat or two of curling mascara to lift lashes before finishing with a root-to-tip volumizing mascara for even more volume.

Waterproof + regular mascara: We love an all-day waterproof mascara. However, some waterproof formulas lack other features (i.e. volumizing, lengthening, etc.), and that’s where this cocktail comes in handy.

The mascara cocktail is not a one-time thing. Some combos will work and others will fail (or result in clusters). It will take time to find the right formula for your lashes, but once you do, your lashes will never look better.