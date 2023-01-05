learn how to use the ‘unfaithful mode’ of WhatsApp

Smartphone apps are constantly being updated. Due to these numerous updates that happen frequently, some new functions end up going unnoticed by users, as is the case with WhatsApp’s unfaithful mode. Did you already know this function?

Obviously, the function does not have that name, but many ended up calling it that way. Unfaithful mode is a mirroring function that the app has.

With this feature, it is now possible for you to have the same WhatsApp account connected to more than one smartphone device, be it iOS or Android.

Find out more information about WhatsApp cheater mode below.

Discover the cheater mode of WhatsApp

This new function was not created and developed so that you can have extramarital affairs, although it is also possible to hide them in WhatsApp itself.

Account mirroring was designed for those people who would like to keep the same account, but want to divide their professional and personal lives into two devices or more.

The function works exactly like a copy of the app on the secondary smartphone device. In it, practically everything that exists in the account of the main smartphone is transferred.

With this, there is no need for the person to have two different cell phone numbers, being able to keep only a single number.

In the new functionality, it is possible to hide any conversation that the user wants, as something that the person wants to keep private.

With this function, you can also schedule birthday surprises or tell someone something super secret without other people being able to snoop on the conversation when accessing it on your cell phone.

Learn how to activate this function: