LG announces new XBOOM speakers with carbon Track Woofer, studio lighting and more

LG is announcing several products at CES 2023 and today it also made official its new generation of XBOOM speakers in Brazil with three models: LG XBOOM XG5, XG7 and Power XG9. They arrive with reinforced bass thanks to a subwoofer system called Track Woofer in carbon fiber, advanced lighting systems and much more.

The new Track Woofer system is present in all models of the line and promises to further increase the bass definition of the music with the Sound Boost feature, which increases the range of sound in large environments. Another differential of the new generation are the horn-shaped tweeters, which emit medium and high sounds with more detail compared to the previous generation. If this is still not enough, it is also possible to pair two speakers from the line with Dual Play to further increase sound immersion.

All boxes have RGB lighting systems, but the highlight goes to the Power XG9, which contains a studio lighting system that can emit more than 16 million colors tuned to the beats of the music and that can be controlled by the LG XBOOM application. . The design of the XBOOM cases is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance. The battery of the XBOOM XG5 can last up to 18 hours, while the XG7 and Power XG9 have autonomy of up to 24 hours at full power.





Speaking of power, the XBOOM XG5 has 20W RMS, while the XG7 has 30W + 10W and the Power XG9 delivers 80W + 40W, supporting the connection of up to 9 equal boxes to create a “wall of sound”. Finally, all speakers are lined with Jersey polyester, a fabric made from recycled PET bottles, as well as the packaging of the boxes, reducing their impact on the environment.

prices and availability



