LG Introduces World’s First ‘Wireless OLED TV’; meet

LG presented during CES 2023, in Las Vegas, in the United States, what it claims to be the “world’s first wireless OLED TV”. The giant 97-inch screen shown this Wednesday (4) is part of the Signature line and stands out for being wireless.

The 4K TV receives audio and video through ua “Zero Connect” box, which can be located up to 10 meters away. The processing takes place inside the wireless box, which sends it to the TV, which is basically the panel with the speakers.

Source: The Verge

It is also on the external object that there are three HDMI ports, USB inputs and the antenna. On top is a small antenna that must point towards the TV for it to work wirelessly well.

“To ensure the seamless transfer of data from the box to the TV, the company has developed an algorithm that instantly identifies the optimal transmission path”, explained the brand. The algorithm also minimizes errors and interruptions.

LG’s new Signature OLED TV features Dolby Vision, Atmos and G-Sync certification. The only cable on the screen is the power one.

The price of the novelty has not yet been disclosed by the South Korean brand. But as it is part of the Signature line, high values ​​can be expected, but nothing as expensive as the Rollable TV, which costs US$ 100,000 (almost R$ 545,000).