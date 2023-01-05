Lionel Messi’s revenge on the man who pissed him off in the Qatar World Cup Final

Messi

December 23, 2022 · 06:30 am

THE Qatar World Cup ended with the Argentina champion and becoming the most three-time world champion in football. The team saw Lionel Messi put on his shelf the only cup that was missing in his career, and that moved his other teammates and also the entire world of football that baptized him as the greatest football athlete after Skin.

the turkish chef Nusret Gokçebetter known on social media as “Salt Bae”, caused controversy when he crashed the Argentine national team’s party on the lawn of the Lusail Stadium, shortly after the conquest of world Cup regarding the Franceat the Qatar. Riding on the wave of controversy, the US Open Cup, one of the main football tournaments in the USAdecided “to ban” the cook and entrepreneur in their championship finals.

In the presence of Salt Bae caused discomfort in those who accompanied the Argentine national team party. In addition to chasing Messi to take a selfie, being snubbed until finally getting the picture, he approached other athletes and asked to hold the cup of the Cup. According to FIFAthe trophy can only be touched and held by former champions and heads of state.

Who is Salt Bae

Salt Bae is a famous figure on social media and has hosted some of the world’s top soccer players at his restaurant in dohaat the Qatar. He recently gained attention for serving a gold-leaf steak to football players. Brazilian Team. His nickname comes from an expression used for the way he salts meat.