LIVE IS DEAD! | HFTV podcast retrospective 2022

A retrospective LIVE IS DEAD! to remember – and listen to – all episodes of 2022. Come and see!

While the first episode of LIVE IS DEAD! 2023 is not enough, how about remembering — and listening to — everything that happened on our favorite podcast in 2022? Here’s a complete retrospective with BLIND ITEMS, true crime, pop idols, movies and series, cults and special episodes commented by @fernandasoares and @ademircorrea.

Play! 👇

sects

#15 Bohemian Grove | Secrets and Scandals

Bohemian Grove is the theme of episode 15. But what is Bohemian Grove? Press play and dive into the subject to find out more about the secrets and scandals of this strange (very strange) Clube do Bolinha.

#18 Children of God

On episode 18 of LIVE IS DEAD!, Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa discuss the Children of God sect and its impact on the lives of brothers River and Joaquin Phoenix.

BLIND ITEMS

#13 BLIND ITEMS

The first LIVE IS DEAD! of 2022 premiered a painting that we simply love: BLIND ITEMS (or FOFOCA AS CEGAS, in a free translation HFTV). We are talking about sites and profiles that publish irresistible gossip, without revealing names.

#20 BLIND ITEMS 2

More blind gossip on LIVE IS DEAD’s second BLIND ITEMS! Already grab the popcorn and press play to listen to a lot of sinister things.

#23 BLIND ITEMS 3

In the third BLIND ITEMS of the panel, Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa talk about Hollywood sisters’ fights, private shows for dictators and even hired killers.

#25 BLIND ITEMS 4

Another LIVE IS DEAD! | BLIND ITEMS with Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa commenting on gossip straight from Crazy Days and Nights.

#28 BLIND ITEMS 5

Angelina Jolie dating a hitman? Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart getting a room? Play and come speculate with us!

#30 BLIND ITEMS 6

From an actor raising money for a non-existent project to an A-List actress involved in drug dealing, hit play and dive into BLIND ITEMS 6!

#33 BLIND ITEMS 7

Boycott Demi Lovato? Sarah Paulson cheating on Holland Taylor? Adam Levine from bad to worse? These and other gossip commented in episode 33.

#37 BLIND ITEMS 8

Are you finding little? So press play to listen to more gossip that happened in 2022 commented by Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa.

#39 BLIND ITEMS 9

Nicolas Cage occultist? Johnny Depp buying church? Kanye West and Jay-Z cult leaders? These and other gossip on BLIND ITEMS 9.

BLIND ITEMS 10

New info from Britney Spears, SATAYLOR… Swift?? A kidney of discord and more!

BLIND ITEMS 11

BLIND ITEMS 11 features unmissable stories from Lana Del Rey, Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian and more!

TRUE CRIME

#14 The Murder of Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela

Any true crime fans out there? In episode 14, the subject is the strange murder of Christy Giles & Hilda Marcela, found dead in Los Angeles in late 2021.

#22 Bad Vegan, Inside the Show’s Bizarre World

In episode 22, Fernanda and Ademir debate Netflix’s criminal hit, Bad Vegan. The series tells the story of a famous vegan chef who becomes a fugitive from the police after getting involved with a mysterious man.

#31 Dahmer: An American Cannibal

In this episode of LIVE IS DEAD!, the subject is “Dahmer: an American cannibal”, another great success by Ryan Murphy. And it doesn’t stop there: Fernanda and Ademir also tell the stories behind the real story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

POP ICONS

#16 Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Episode dedicated to Riri, our queen of Barbados, singer (or former singer?), businesswoman and now mom!

#17 The Future of the Kardashians

Episode 17 is all about the past, present and future of the Kardashian dynasty. What was the pre-Kardashian world like? And what will the post be like?

#26 Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle marked the year 2022. In episode 26, the former couple’s troubled relationship is discussed.

#38 Nepo Babies

The subject of LIVE IS DEAD! 38 are the nepo babies, children of Hollywood nepotism. Where did they come from, where are they going, why are they so hated?

SERIES AND MOVIES

#19 Inventing Anna

Inventing Anna raised some questions… Who is Anna Sorokin? What is true and what is fiction in the Netflix series? This is the theme of LIVE IS DEAD! 19.

#21 Oscars 2022: Predictions & Rancids

What are the bets and rancids of our favorite podcasters for the 2022 Oscars? Play!

#24 folk horror

Episode 24 features a chat about FOLK HORROR, a subgenre of horror that evokes elements of folklore to create its sinister atmosphere. Here come faraway forests, pagan cults, bizarre sacrifices and lots of wreaths, of course.

#27 Bacurau

Fernanda and Ademir discuss one of the greatest successes of Brazilian audiovisual: Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s masterpiece.

#29 Musical Biopics

Episode 29 brings a subject worthy of trending topics: musical biopics. Oh, and with the right to speculation and tips on films of the genre.

#EXTRA Special Christiane F.

The last episode of the second season of LIVE IS DEAD! brings the debate of the special session of the re-release of “I, Christiane F., 13 Years Old, Drugged, Prostituted”, presented by A2 Filmes. Fernanda Soares, Ademir Correa and Eduardo Valle, from Rolling Stone Brasil, share their thoughts on the film, in addition to answering questions from the audience.

#34 What are Fernanda and Ademir marathoning?

In this LIVE IS DEAD, Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa tell what they’re watching on streaming, and we’re going to advance: there’s a David Bowie documentary with theories about his death, an extraterrestrial film and much more!

#36 AH & HFTV Discuss “Blonde” Controversy

In episode 36, HFTV teamed up with Aventuras na História to discuss the controversies surrounding the film “Blonde”, a retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life.

#41 Christmas Movies

We ended the year with a completely Christmas LIVE IS DEAD and full of themed movie tips – or not – to feel the Christmas spirit, or rather… Christmas spirit?

SPECIALS

#32 Facing Ademir Correa & Fernanda Soares!

Would Fernanda be a cult leader? What medicine would Ademir be? Celebrating the 30-episode mark of LIVE IS DEAD!, our favorite duo does a real Face-to-Face with Gabi and answers 50 ~beyond~ unusual questions.

#35 Supernatural WikiHow Tutorials

How to make telekinesis like Eleven from Stranger Things? Or learn to be mysterious? AND BETTER: How to safely use a Ouija board at home? Here are the answers straight from WikiHow!

#40 Best of the Year HFTV Special

And are we going to be the best of the year? Fernanda Soares and Ademir Correa gathered to discuss the highlights of 2022 in 13 worthy categories!

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK