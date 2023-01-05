Longing for All the Flowers? 5 titles to occupy your time

The first part of Todos as Flores was made available on Globoplay last week, but fans are already waiting for the new chapters to find out what the end of the fight between Maíra (Sophie Charlotte) and Vanessa (Letícia Colin) will be. However, the outcome of the Globoplay soap opera will only be revealed from April 2023, which is the release date of the second wave. But, then, what to do to kill the nostalgia of João Emanuel Carneiro’s plot?

On streaming platforms, for example, there are several options for titles that have as many dramas and twists as the story of All Flowers. The White Lotus, series available on HBO Max, is one of them.

Currently, the production has two seasons but, in each of them, a different story is told. In the first part, the viewer follows the routine of employees and guests at a luxury resort called The White Lotus, located in Hawaii. In the second phase, the story is told in the branch of the same hotel in the Sicily region of Italy. From this premise, the narrative makes a great social critique by following the difference in social classes between the two groups.

However, in addition to the satire, the audience is presented with a mystery in the first episode of both seasons: a person is murdered. Thus, over the course of the chapters, the viewer is transported to a flashback of a week ago and needs to find out who the victim is and who killed her.

Check out four more titles to miss All the Flowers until April:

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

Nothing better than a documentary miniseries about the backstage of the royal family as seen by Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to leave the monarchy in January 2020 due to all the press coverage in relation to the two. To make matters worse, being a biracial woman, the American actress was also the target of racist comments that were encouraged by malicious articles from English tabloids.

Revenge (Star+)

The story of Emily Thorne (Emily Vancamp) has something similar to the narrative of Nina (Débora Falabella) in Avenida Brasil (2012), another novel by João Emanuel Carneiro. Both inspired by the classic The Count of Montecristo, the protagonists return to their places of origin to take revenge on those who did wrong.

In the case of Revenge, the girl infiltrates the Hamptons region, a luxury region of New York, under the false name of Amanda Clarke to take revenge on the Graysons. In the past, the group blamed Emily’s father, David Clarke (James Tupper), for a terrorist attack involving the family business.

The Queen of the South (Netflix)

Inspired by the soap opera La Reina del Sur, the series tells the story of a woman who fights to become the queen of a drug cartel. Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is forced to flee and seek refuge in the United States after her boyfriend, a drug dealer, is cruelly murdered.

Over the course of the episodes, she gains respect from others in the world of drug trafficking until she becomes the leader of the criminal organization.

Snakes and Lizards (Globoplay)

Success of the seven o’clock track on Globo, the soap opera by João Emanuel Carneiro can be reviewed in the Globoplay catalogue. And, despite 16 years separating the releases of the plot with All Flowers, the serials have some similarities.

Foguinho (Lázaro Ramos) was featured in Globo’s soap opera and, like Mauritânia (Thalita Carauta) in Toda as Flores, saw her life go from trash to luxury in a turnaround.

The character of Lázaro Ramos begins the soap opera as a bum ignored by his parents, Ramires (Ailton Graça) and Shirley (Elizangela), and has an old love for his ex-girlfriend Ellen (Taís Araujo). But, in the course of the plot, he mistakenly inherits a hefty sum from Omar (Francisco Cuoco).

Mauritania’s story is mostly similar to Foguinho’s narrative. However, the former porn actress is the real owner of the money left by her boyfriend, Raulzito (Nilton Bicudo). The veteran ended up dead during a fire at Rhodes, his family’s luxury store.