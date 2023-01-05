Luis Suárez is presented at a historic party

The Grêmio fan who attended the Arena this Wednesday (04) returned home with the certainty that he saw history happen.

Striker Luis Suárez appeared with the Tricolor mantle on the stadium’s lawn and had his first contact with the Grêmio crowd.

The Arena’s gates were opened at around 5:30 pm (Brasília time) and the crowd did not disappoint, as the venue’s facilities quickly filled up.

In the heat of the event, Grêmio released a video with highlights from Suárez throughout his career and goals with Uruguay and Barcelona.