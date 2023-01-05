Luis Suárez is presented at a historic party

The Grêmio fan who attended the Arena this Wednesday (04) returned home with the certainty that he saw history happen.
Striker Luis Suárez appeared with the Tricolor mantle on the stadium’s lawn and had his first contact with the Grêmio crowd.
The Arena’s gates were opened at around 5:30 pm (Brasília time) and the crowd did not disappoint, as the venue’s facilities quickly filled up.
In the heat of the event, Grêmio released a video with highlights from Suárez throughout his career and goals with Uruguay and Barcelona.
friends in the crowd
Before his presentation speech, Suárez was surprised with a welcome message, which included words of affection from Artur Melo, Lucas Leiva, Busquets, Neymar, Diego Lugano and family members.
Visibly moved by the party, the Uruguayan spoke to the crowd and believes that the team can go far this season.
“It’s very difficult for me to speak Portuguese. Thank you very much for the reception of all the fans, yesterday and today. The fans will be with the players and I think important things will happen”, he said, before adding:
“Over the last few days I’ve received an incredible affection. I’m very grateful. I promise I’ll play football, score goals and try to win titles so that Grêmio can go back to where it should be”.
Before leaving the lawn, Suárez did an Olympic lap, where he waved, took a photo and kicked balls to the crowd.