Magazine puts Matheus Nascimento, from Botafogo, among the 50 most promising youngsters in the world: ‘Intense with the ball, fierce and very strong’

The British magazineFour Four Two“, one of the most famous in the world about soccer, put Matheus Nascimentoof Botafogoas one of 50 most promising young people in the world. The alvinegra jewel appears in 45th place on the list.

When describing the valences of Matheus Nascimento, 18 years old, “Four Four Two” even remembered the last name in common with the King Pele and highlighted the strength of the alvinegro striker.

“Nascimento is a big last name in Brazil: just ask anyone there what Pelé’s full name is. The ‘name’ Matheus also plays in attack. He has long legs but is intense on the ball, with a fierce run and a lot of strength for a teenager. He’s not one of the most talked about youngsters in the country, but his all-round attacking game is very mature for his young age.“, says the report.

In addition to Matheus Nascimento, five more Brazilians appear on the list: endrickof palm trees and already negotiated with Real Madrid (5th); Leonardo Marcos (35th) and angelo (37th) of saints; Vitor Roqueof Athletico-PR (39th) and Marquinhos, from Arsenal (42nd). The first place is the Englishman Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund.

💎 Check out the Top 50 of ‘Four Four Two’ magazine promises:

1) Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

2) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

3) Benjamin Sesko (Red Bull Salzburg)

4) Gavi (Barcelona)

5) Endrick (Palm trees)

6) Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund)

7) Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

8) Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United)

9) Harvey Elliot (Liverpool)

10) Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea)

11) Antonio Silva (Benfica)

12) Garang Kuol (Newcastle)

13) Charlie Patino (Blackpool)

14) Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

15) Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG)

16) Arda Guler (Fenerbahçe)

17) Andreas Schjelderup (Nordsjælland)

18) Xavi Simons (PSV)

19) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

20) Lucas Gourna-Douath (Liefering)

21) João Veloso (Benfica)

22) Ayman Kari (PSG)

23) Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

24) Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)

25) Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

26) Paulo Wanner (Bayern Munich)

27) Alex Scott (Bristol City)

28) Momo Cho (Real Sociedad)

29) Castello Lukeba (Lyon)

30) Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)

31) David Kalokoh (Ajax)

32) Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

33) Fabio Miretti (Juventus)

34) Liam Delap (Stoke City)

35) Marcos Leonardo (Saints)

36) Malo Gusto (Lyon)

37) Angelo (Saints)

38) Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United)

39) Vitor Roque (Athletico)

40) Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

41) Rico Lewis (Manchester City)

42) Marquinhos (Arsenal)

43) Julius Encisus (Brighton)

44) Jamies Bynoe-Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

45) Matheus Nascimento (Botafogo)

46) Shola Shoretire (Manchester United)

47) Arnau Martinez (Girona)

48) Takuhiro Nakai (Real Madrid)

49) Charlie Setford (Ajax)

50) Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers)