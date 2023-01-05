Mané Garrincha makes a millionaire proposal to host the Super Cup between Palmeiras and Flamengo

The Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, is one of the candidates to host the Brazilian Super Cup, among palm trees and Flamengo, on the 28th of January. Arena manager, Grupo Metrópoles sent, this Wednesday, a proposal of BRL 6 million to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to host the match between the winners of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. The Metrópoles website published it first.

The entity that governs Brazilian football has other offers on the table, including from abroad, and promises to hit the hammer until next week.

In addition to the payment mentioned above, Brasília’s proposal includes providing the entire structure and organization of the game, such as publicity, ticket sales and security during the match.

If the offer is accepted, CBF would still be entitled to two cabins with food and beverage services and capacity for 300 people, in addition to a space for 150 people in the Hospitality – also with food and beverage services for each of the teams. The management group also promises 300 more grandstand tickets, both for Flamengo and Palmeiras.

– Brasilia is looking forward to hosting the Super Cup, as it has on other occasions. The Brasilia fans showed that they are coming, they come to the stadium with great tranquility and emotion. We are waiting for a game – said Richard Dubois, president of Arena BRB.

Since the Brazilian Super Cup was played again in 2020, Mané Garrincha has hosted two of the three editions. The exception was the 2022 edition, played between Atlético-MG and Flamengo at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá.