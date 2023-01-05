Margot Robbie reveals technique in which she embodies animals in preparation for film roles | Films

Let’s face it: any acting technique coming from Margot Robbie becomes automatically approved. The Hollywood star revealed during an interview that she envisions herself as some animals for movie roles.

The information was detailed by the Australian actress herself during her participation in the program ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ [via New York Post].

“I didn’t go to drama school, so I don’t know if this is something everyone does in drama school,” introduced the 32-year-old famous, before detailing the technique. She said she debuted the method for the film ‘I, Tonya’ (2017), which earned her an Oscar nomination for best actress.

To get into the character of the figure skater, Margot explains the chosen animal: “I was a pitbull, because they are very misunderstood. At first glance, you’re like, ‘Should I be scared?’” She continues, “I have a pitbull, so I love pitbulls.”

But does not stop there. For the same role, another animal took over: “On ice, she is a wild horse when she is skating. So she’s two animals.”

Her most recent film, ‘Babylon’ (2022), also featured somewhat exotic animal spirits in preparation for playing Nellie: “She’s an octopus and a honey badger”, the actress bluntly says.

“The snake fight scene? This is totally honey badger,” she stated. “There are actual videos of honey badgers fighting snakes. There are videos of honey badgers, which are not huge animals, fighting lions. And they have very thick skin. [Minha personagem Nellie] fight anything and anyone in the blink of an eye.”

To conclude her free acting course to presenter Kelly Clarkson, Margot Robbie said that as she does a lot of research, reads several books and watches movies to prepare for a single character, “your head can get very confused”, but that “if you just go back to the animal, so you can be very, very instinctive.”

Watch the excerpt from Margot Robbie’s interview with Kelly Clarkson:

Star-studded, ‘Babilônia’ opens in Brazilian theaters on January 19. The film is directed by Damien Chazelle (‘La La Land’, 2016) and features a cast that includes stars such as Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire, in addition to Margot Robbie.