Marina Ruy Barbosa appears in a bright dress for a party in Noronha – Metro World News Brasil

To get off on the right foot in 2023, Marina Ruy Barbosa took a trip to Fernando de Noronha, in Pernambuco. The 27-year-old actress shared several records on her social networks, this Wednesday (4), in relation to the tour.

In yours stories from Instagram, Marina did not fail to register the beautiful place, as well as a photo with friends on a jet. However, some things that caught the attention, was the look selected by the artist.

The actress appeared in a few clicks that reveal a bright and crystalline blue dress. The metallic mesh came with a small black transverse bag with shiny details to compose the look. Marina Ruy Barbosa was one of the few celebrities who didn’t share photos of her New Year’s Eve.

Luxury and glamour: Marina Ruy Barbosa appears in a bright dress for a party in Noronha (Reproduction: BrazilNews Agency / They on the Red Carpet)

Dresses ‘twins’: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz spend New Year’s Eve with identical pieces

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz had a turn of the year in luxury pieces over the weekend. The actresses matched a look for New Year’s Eve and drew attention on social media.

Double dose luxury: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz wear identical and personalized dresses from the Valentino brand (Reproduction/Instagram @selenagomez)

The pieces used by Selena and Nicola caught the attention of Internet users because of the selection. The dresses were customized especially for the actresses, with the signature of the famous Valentino brand.

As Valentino’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piacciolo, in his network of contacts, Nicola already wore one of his designs on his wedding day with the former model and son of English footballer David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham. This time, the creation used by her and Selena contained a composition with silver sequins and the name of each one on the tags of the parts.

The three spent New Year’s Eve in Ciudad de Los Cabos, Mexico. It is not new that the trio has been out together, as they have already been seen again in different meetings.

Were you curious to know details of the luxurious knits? Check it out below:

