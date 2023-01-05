Marvel Actors Unite in Chain of Support for Jeremy Renner; Look

After Jeremy Renner published a photo on his Instagram to update fans about his health, actors and Marvel staff left messages of support for the interpreter of Hawkeye Archer. Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and directors Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) were some of those who sent good vibes to the star.

Renner suffered a serious accident on Sunday (1st) after being run over by the vehicle used to remove snow that he himself had driven. According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, the actor used the Sno-Cat (which weighs at least 6.5 tons) to rescue a family member’s car that had become trapped in ice.

“After successfully towing the relative’s vehicle from where it was parked, Mr. Renner exited the snowplow to speak with his relative. At this point, the equipment started to walk on its own”, reported Balaam. The police are investigating a possible mechanical failure in the vehicle, which normally has safety locks to prevent this type of accident.

On Tuesday night (3), Renner posted a photo in the hospital on his social networks. “Thank you so much for your kind words. I’m too wrecked to type right now but I send you all love,” he captioned it.

The post received millions of likes and comments in just 12 hours. Among Marvel colleagues who wished him well, Chris Hemsworth wrote: “May you recover quickly buddy, I’m sending love your way.” “You’re tough. Love you,” sent Chris Evans. “Continuing prayers for you brother,” posted Chris Pratt (Lord of the Galaxies).

The Russo brothers who directed Renner in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), sent a message from their joint account: “Sending all our love bro and we hope you recover quickly.”

“Love you mate, sending love and healing,” said Paul Bettany (Vision). “Sending love your way,” wished Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). “My brother, I love you”, summed up director Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder), while James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) sent a heart emoji and another hand up.

The cast of the series Gavião Arqueiro also sent positive votes to Renner. “Dude, I’m thinking of you and sending you healing vibes. You are a hero,” said Fra Fee (Kazi Kazimierczak). “Get well soon mate,” wrote Tony Dalton (Jack Duquesne). Alaqua Cox (Echo) sent hearts, and Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop) posted prayer hearts and hands.

Outside the Marvel Universe, Renner still received messages from other celebrities, such as Orlando Bloom (Lord of the Rings), Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Kate Beckinsale (Angels of the Night) and Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible 3). Emma Laird and Taylor Handley, who co-star with the actor in the Mayor of Kingstown series, also wished their co-star well.