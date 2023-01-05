Marvel: Check out the movies and series that will be released in Phase 5 of the MCU

THE Phase 5 of marvel cinematic universe (MCU) includes the films and series that will be released between 2023 and 2024. The first film of the new phase is the sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will premiere in Brazilian theaters on February 16, 2023. Kevin Feige acts as producer and executive producer of all films and series of Phase 5minus the new adaptation of Blade which will be co-produced with Eric Carroll.

Check out the MCU Phase 5 movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Premiere date: February 16, 2023 (Brazil)

Cast: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors and Randall Park

Direction: peyton reed – Script: Jeff Loveness

Official Synopsis: “Scott Lang (Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Lilly), with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer), embark on an all-new adventure exploring the Quantum Realm”.

Check out the official trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Premiere date: May 04, 2023 (Brazil)

Cast: Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, dave bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji and Maria Bakalova

Direction: James Gunn – Script: James Gunn

Official Synopsis: “Peter Quill (Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Saldaña), must assemble the Guardians of the Galaxy on a mission to defend the universe, as well as protect one of their own.”.

Check out the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

The Marvels

Premiere date: July 27, 2023 (Brazil)

Cast: brie larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L. Jackson

Direction: Nia DaCosta – Script: Megan McDonnell

Official Synopsis: “After the events of Ms. Marvel (2022), Carol Danvers (Larson), Kamala Khan (Parris) and Monica Rambeau (Vellani) start switching places every time they use their powers and must team up to find out why”.

Check out a behind-the-scenes image of The Marvels:

Captain America: New World Order

Release date of: May 2, 2024 (expected date – Brazil)

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly and Danny Ramirez

Direction: Julius Onah – Screenplay: Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson

thunderbolts

Release date of: July 25, 2024 (expected date – Brazil)

Cast: Florence Pugh, david harbor, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, Olga Kurylenko and Sebastian Stan

Directed by: Jake Schreier – Screenplay: Eric Pearson

Blade

Release date of: September 5, 2024 (expected date – Brazil)

Cast: Mahershala Ali

Direction: – – Screenplay: Beau DeMayo and Stacy Osei-Kuffour

Check out the MCU Phase 5 series

What If…? (Second season)

Premiere date: early 2023

The series that explores what would happen if the main events of the MCU occurred completely differently.

Check out the official trailer for the first season of What If…?:

Secret Invasion (Miniseries)

Premiere date: early 2023

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, martin freeman and Don Cheadle

Official Synopsis: “A race of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrulls, infiltrate all aspects of life on Earth.”.

Check out the official trailer for Secret Invasion:

echo

Premiere date: 2023

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, so much cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, graham greene, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox

Official Synopsis: “After the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, while reconnecting with her Native American roots, embracing her family and community.”.

Loki (Season Two)

Premiere date: (June – September) 2023

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tara Strong, Eugene Cordero, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino

Check out the teaser trailer for Loki season 2:

ironheart

Premiere date: 2023

Cast: Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos

Check out the first images of Ironheart:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Premiere date: 2023/2024

Cast: Kathryn Hahn and Debra Jo Rupp

Daredevil: Born Again

Premiere date: 2024

Cast: Charlie Cox, alaqua cox and Vincent D’Onofrio

