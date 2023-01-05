Maycon celebrates loan renewal with Corinthians for 2023; check out

This Wednesday, Corinthians fans received important news for 2023. Through social media, Corinthians officially announced Maycon’s stay for the rest of the season. After the announcement, the midfielder commented on the video hit posted by the club on social media.

“Very happy, especially for the opportunity to defend this shirt for another year. I’ve been with the club for a few years, and I’ve always shown how happy I am to be here. Thank you all for this opportunity. I’m coming from a difficult year, which everyone knows, but I’m sure that next year will be very good, blessed with many victories and titles”, said Maycon in a video posted on social networks. – check out video below.

After a 2022 marked by injuries, Maycon will have the chance to relive moments of glory with the alvinegro mantle. The player thanked Fiel for his support during the difficult period and plans to repay that trust with achievements during the new season at the club.

“Starting by thanking you, right? They’ve always supported me, they’ve always cheered a lot for me and especially for the club, which is the main thing, but they’ve always supported me a lot. Thank you for this time, these last few months that have been very difficult for me and the fans have always given me a lot of support, they have always wished me many good things and I hope to repay that on the pitch, much more than last year”commented the athlete.

Timão reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, for the renewal of the athlete’s loan. Revealed in the youth teams of Corinthians, the defensive midfielder has 133 games with the Corinthians shirt, 106 of which as a starter. In addition, Maycon has ten goals scored and three titles won.

Watch the video published by Corinthians

See more at: Maycon.