Megan Fox and Michele Morrone to star in new sci-fi movie

Filming for Subservience is set to begin January 7, 2023. Find out more!

What a duo! According to information from Deadline, the star megan fox and Michele Morronethe heartthrob of the trilogy 365 daysfrom Netflix, will star together subservience new science fiction film from the production company Millennium Media.

subservience will tell the story of a family man who buys a domestic artificial intelligence to help him with the care of his home and family. However, everything changes when the machine gains consciousness of its own and becomes a mortal danger.

“This movie will show a side of Megan that we haven’t seen before. The cast we’re assembling will elevate this emotionally charged story, and I can’t wait to show you all we have in store.”said the filmmaker SK Daleresponsible for the feature, in a statement sent to journalists.

“Megan Fox and Michele are perfect for this timely and provocative thriller. This hot topic makes for warnings about artificial intelligence and the frighteningly real dangers that can arise. With the talented Michele to add an extra layer of spice as our lead, we look forward to seeing lead Megan and SK back together again.”stated Jeffrey Greensteinpresident of Millennium Media.

It is worth remembering that this will be the second time that Megan will work alongside Dale. The filmmaker was responsible for directing the film Hell Girl (2009)one of the biggest successes of Fox’s career, to live the iconic character Jennifer Check in the feature.

