Meghan makes unfortunate comment about Kate Middleton’s pregnancy

Harry opens up about Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle falling out

the duchess Meghan Markle and the princess Kate Middleton saw their names involved in a new controversy of the Royal Family. It turns out that Meghan would have made a very rude comment regarding her sister-in-law who at the time was pregnant with her third heir.

Everything would have happened close to the marriage of the actress with the prince harry. The engagement took place in May 2018. With much pomp, the world could watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make the union official in a ceremony in Saint George’s Chapel which was followed by a party at the historic mansion, Frogmore Housein Windsor, UK.

As every big event requires a lot of preparations, everything seems to be running high. Thus, Meghan and Kate had a serious disagreement. Rumors about what would have happened at the wedding rehearsal are not new. At the time, several reports circulated that the bride would have made her sister-in-law cry.

The discussion would have occurred because of the clothes that the bridesmaids would wear. In total, the wedding had six bridesmaids and four pages. Among them, the eldest children of Kate Middleton It’s from prince william – Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were aged four and three respectively.

In Meghan and Harry’s remarkable interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey, the actress said that her sister-in-law was “upset about something” on the eve of the wedding. She even completed saying that the truth was that Kate would have made her cry, not the other way around. “I forgave her. It’s really important that people understand the truth, she’s a good person,” she stated to Oprah.

Already this Thursday (05), the subject returned to circulate in the Internet. This is because Harry released a book that clarifies all the rumors involving the backstage of the Buckingham Palace. According to the youngest of King Charles III, the wife would have made a very unpleasant comment about Kate’s pregnancy.

During the disagreement over the girls’ dresses, Meghan reportedly said that her brother-in-law had one”baby brain”, or, baby brain. The term is used to refer to not only physical, but also hormonal changes that pregnancy causes in women. Kate Middleton she didn’t like hearing that she was nervous because of her hormones and made it clear that the actress didn’t have enough intimacy to tell her that.

It is worth remembering that the then Duchess of Cambridge was in the final stretch of pregnancy when the preparations took place. Prince Louis, the monarchs’ third child, was born in April of the same year Meghan and Harry were married in May.

