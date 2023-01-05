Méndez arrives at São Paulo with World Cup status, but lackluster in the US

steering wheel Ecuadorian Jhegson Méndez started against Qatar and Netherlands in the last World Cup, but only played in 15 games from July last year so far.

The low amount of matches is due to the fact that he transferred from Orlando City to Los Angeles Football Club. For the Los Angeles club, he appeared in just ten games.

Rogério Ceni, commander of São Paulo, wanted to hire a midfielder who has physical imposition and good ball output. Méndez is 1.80 m and 25 years old. He will sign with the São Paulo club for three years.

Good at putting pressure on the opponent when the team loses the ball, he also knows how to start attacking plays by receiving the ball between the defenders and distributing the game.

“He can play as a defensive midfielder or a second midfielder, but he prefers to be a second midfielder. Although it may be seen as a step backwards to go back to South America after going to the MLS (Major League Soccer, the American league), he seeks to have more game time to be able to be Ecuador’s starter” said Ecuadorian journalist Fernando Estrada, who covers the Ecuadorian national team.

Méndez arrival could mean Pablo Maia must leave the club in the mid-year transfer window. São Paulo has already turned down a proposal from Fulham, from England. West Ham also showed interest in the promising young tricolor.

Last year, São Paulo tried the Colombian Andrés Colorado in position but was unsuccessful. Colorado got hurt a lot and didn’t play much. When he played, it did not yield as expected. And he returned to Cortuluá, from Colombia.

Curiosity: According to data from the Sofascore platform, at the World Cup in Qatar, Méndez had a 50% accuracy in duels on the field. In the MLS, his tackle rate is 61%.