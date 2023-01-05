Metrópoles makes a proposal for Brasilia to host the Super Cup between Palmeiras and Flamengo

Brasilia can host the match between Palmeiras and Flamengo for the Supercopa, on January 28. O metropolises sent this Wednesday (1/4) to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) a proposal for the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha to host the game. The offer provides for payment of R$ 6 million to CBF.

According to the proposal, the structure will be provided by the group itself metropolises, who will organize the event promoting publicity, ticket sales, security during the match.

CBF will also be offered two cabins with food and beverage services and capacity for 300 people; a space for 150 people in Hospitality – also with food and drink services for each of the teams – and 300 more grandstand tickets, both for Flamengo and Palmeiras.

As highlighted by Richard Dubois, president of Arena BRB, the capital of Brazil has already become the home of this tournament, having hosted the dispute twice in the last three years. “Brasília is looking forward to hosting the Super Cup, as it has on other occasions. The Brasilia fans showed that they are coming, they come to the stadium with great tranquility and emotion. We are waiting for a game, ”he says.

The Group’s partner metropolises of Communication, Luiza Estevão, highlights the potential of the DF to host large events. “Brasília has a vocation for hosting these events and the Group metropolises will invest ostensibly to attract, promote and put on important football matches and big concerts”, he says.

The Brazilian Super Cup

Resumed in 2020, the Supercopa do Brasil is an annual tournament that puts the champion of the Copa do Brasil and the winner of the Brazilian Championship face to face.

In 2022, Flamengo was the winner of the Copa do Brasil by beating Corinthians in the final while Palmeiras won the Brasileirão with four rounds in advance.

Both teams faced each other for the competition in Brasilia in 2021 and, on that occasion, the final was won by Flamengo on penalties.