Mobile Chrome Tricks You Should Use; check out five!

Chrome is the default browser on Android. It was designed to be practical and simple, however, there are some tools that can be very useful and excellent to improve it even more.

Like any application, once downloaded to the cell phone, Chrome undergoes constant updates to become faster and more objective. So, with this article, get to know some tricks to use chrome on mobile that can enhance this experience.

Ways to improve the use of Chrome on your mobile

turn on dark mode

Chrome has a “dark mode” tool on all devices. By default, the browser initially starts in light mode, but you can make the appearance more comfortable on the eyes with dark mode.

To find it, just follow these steps: top right > Settings > Themes.

boost speed

If the amount of mobile data you have isn’t an issue, you can enable Chrome to preload websites in advance, especially the ones you visit the most.

Activation happens like this: Settings > Privacy and Security > Preload pages.

Say goodbye to autoplay audio

By default, every time you enter a website, it automatically plays the audio by itself. This can sometimes be tricky and embarrassing.

Therefore, it is worth deactivating this playback like this: Settings > Sound.

turn off notifications

It’s time to end requests from sites to send you notifications. This Chrome feature is great for getting rid of annoying notifications and stopping annoying prompts once and for all.

To do this, when opening your phone, click on Settings > Site settings > Notifications.

group tabs

In fact, it’s almost inevitable not to have thousands of tabs open in Chrome. Therefore, this great tip will help you solve this and make your browser experience faster.

To group the tabs, click Switch Tabs > Create Tab Group > Add to Existing Group.

