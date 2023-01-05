Moments of terror: tiger sinks teeth into tamer’s neck – News

The tamer of a circus in Lecce, Italy, lived moments of terror, when a tiger sank its teeth in his neck, during a live performance.

The attack on Ivan Orfei, as he is called, occurred when the professional was looking at another feline inside the cage. Watch below:





According to the Daily Star tabloid, which also reported on the case, the bite between the head and trunk region is characteristic of the species for killing prey.

Fortunately, Orfei managed to survive the ordeal, after the intervention of a show assistant, and ended up being taken to the hospital with deep injuries to his legs and neck.





In a statement on Facebook, the circus responsible for the animal assured that the tamer’s condition “is not a cause for concern”.



In addition, the authors of the post also praised the victim: “Accidents can happen and the courage shown by people like him, who practice this profession, is commendable”, says the text.





Despite his stable health, Orfei remains hospitalized, with injuries still considered serious. However, as mentioned above, without the risk of losing your life.

Local media reports that the incident is under investigation by authorities, while the tiger remains under veterinary care.



