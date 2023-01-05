Moon returns to be destination of missions in space

Photo: Shutterstock

One of the great protagonists of the space race, the Moon, has once again become an important point in the strategy for expanding knowledge about space.

This is because different countries plan to visit other planets with the Moon as an intermediary, serving as a base for astronauts on more distant flights.

In this way, many researchers hope that the next visits to the satellite will bring important information, which would also help to make the Moon a place that would facilitate new missions, such as to Mars.

According to official information, this search will be carried out by different countries during the year 2023.

The most recent of these was the Artemis I, carried out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (or NASA, the US space agency).

Space mission with Artemis I

One of the recent missions of NASA aims to test technologies that will be responsible for a new landing of human beings on the Moon.

For this, the agency sent the Orion capsule, on November 16, 2022, which reached 130 kilometers from the lunar surface. The equipment broke the record for the farthest flight within the “manned class” categories.

The main objective of the inaugural flight was to successfully test the duration of the aircraft’s heat shield upon re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere, which took place on December 11, 2022.

Hakuto-R M1

The private sector also entered the “race”. This project, which is part of the program of the Japanese company Ispace, has the objective of launching two “Astromóveis” (or Rovers), one developed by the United Arab Emirates, and the other by the Japanese Space Agency.

The mission also relied on SpaceX, responsible for transporting the equipment with the Falcon 9.

According to Ispace, the purpose of the mission is to validate the capacity of the lander lunar, where the “rovers”, over a period of three to five months.

The journey made by Falcon 9 will also carry a smaller NASA satellite, called Lunar Flashlight. This equipment aims to look for water that may be in the form of ice at the south pole of the Moon.

Other Flights to the Moon

In addition to NASA and private sector companies, India and Russia also intend to carry out launches in 2023.

In the case of India, the successful attempt to explore the south pole of the Moon will be with the Chandrayaan-3 mission, successor to Chandrayaan-2.

With this, the objective is to take an unmanned spacecraft to the satellite, in addition to a robot for exploring the lunar surface.

Finally, Russia has plans to launch the Luna 25 project in July 2023, to also explore the south pole of the Moon with a probe.