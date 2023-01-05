More and more open: Google announces that Android will have support for RISC-V chips soon

The Android system is known for being an open platform that can be used on many types of hardware and today Google is announcing that it will gain full support for RISC-V based chips in the coming months. Reduced Instruction Set Computer V (RISC-V) is an architecture that competes directly with ARM and x86 and allows companies to create processors at a reduced cost, as it is open and free to all, without licensing fees and royalties.

The announcement of the novelty was made by Google during a summit for RISC-V developers promoted in December 2022. In it, Lars Bergstrom, director of Android engineering, stated that he wants Android to be the number 1 platform for RISC-V.

Initially, only 64-bit RISC-V will be supported on Android, but Bergstrom claims that the system can already be used with these chips for basic programming tasks and full support for emulating applications with Java code with Android RunTime (ART ) will be available by March.

When support for ART is released, the system will simply translate applications with Java code into RISC-V instructions, thus allowing devices with chips based on this architecture to fully function without additional adaptations by developers. The next step will be taken by manufacturers and the application ecosystem, which must support the platform for new RISC-V based solutions and devices to become increasingly popular. The diversification of the processor market was already noticed by Intel last year, when the company began to create plans to manufacture hybrid chips that combine the ARM, x86 and RISC-V architectures.

Source link