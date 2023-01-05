Although big films with lots of money in the budget are the attractions year in and year out, animated films also have a special affection, whether for children’s classification or for those who can’t resist an animated adventure of any genre.

To relieve this portion of fans, the pixel nerd decided to take advantage and deliver a list with the Most Anticipated Animated Movies of 2023!

Check out:

Super Mario Bros

Originally scheduled for December of this year, Super Mario Bros is one of the most anticipated animations for next year, whether for kids who love fun Italian or for the more mature kids who have been following the character since the games.

In history, bowser is here to unbalance the world and rule it and has kidnapped Luigi to get what he wants. Although Princess Peach is always the one kidnapped in this case, the film will innovate by having her and Mario join forces to face the great villain.

A controversy involving the dubbing of Chris Pratt as Mario seems to have bothered a portion of internet users, but the version probably won’t impact the Tupiniquim land as much as it may not even be released here.

If the film wants to come close to the impact of Sonic and carve out a space for himself in premieres, he must have twice as much charisma to be able to compete with the blue hedgehog from the Mega Drive.

Premiere date: March 30th

Puss in Boots 2 – The Last Wish

Who knew a character from the Shrek franchise would make it this far?

Puss in Boots until I could answer you if I wasn’t stuck in a big mess. It turns out that the feline hero is in trouble; as everyone knows, in some cultures cats lay down 7 lives or even 9. And in the second film dedicated to the cat, the cat discovers that after dying so much, he has only one life left.

The discovery generates even more consequences when a group of enemies gathered by the Goldilocks take hold of the information and decide to eliminate it once and for all.

The animation’s CGI underwent a major change leaving everything looking like a frame painting. In the dubbing cast, the team of artists is composed of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman and the Brazilian actor Wagner Moura representing.

Premiere date: January 5th

elemental

Announced by Pixar alongside a number of other animations for the 2023 catalogue, Elementals presents a world where people are made of different elements of nature. In the midst of it all, wadea boy made of water, and embercomposed of fire, end up getting to know each other and realizing that they are more equal than they think.

Created by Peter Sohnthe project was inspired by his family’s move to the US in the 1970s and for that reason it must portray the adaptation of different cultures when they collide with a very humorous load – a very common characteristic of Pixar films.

The film features dubbing by Mauritanian-American actor Mamoudou Athie and Chinese-American actress Leah Lewis.

Premiere date: 15th of June

Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse

The universe of web-head Miles Morales conquered many fans with the 2018 animation with its own style of arts that involves graffiti, pop-art, anime, cartoon and noir. And now, after a delay, the sequel arrives five years later with Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse.

Just like the previous film, a multiversal event will make Miles and Gwen Stacy interact with other versions of the spider, more precisely Spider-Man from 2099 who will come with the cyberpunk aesthetics coming from his universe in the comics.

It is worth remembering that Through the Aranhaverso will also feature the participation of Spider-Man from PS4.

Premiere date: June 1st

Coyote Vs Acne

A 3D film also aimed at the children’s plot inspired by the animated universe of Warner it’s one of the expected animations and there’s a reason for it.

Is that James Gunn has gained quite a bit of popularity with his designs over the last few years, from Guardians of the Galaxy The Peacemaker and going over the restructuring of DCU films with a fine-tooth comb.

But before all that, his dream was always to direct the project Coyote vs Acne which now gains a forecast date for next year. Animation fans can look forward to a fun plot where Coyote processes the company’s explosives with a rather humorous payload and maybe even a fourth-wall break.

Former wrestler and actor John Cena is being quoted to live one of the lawyers of the company that supplies explosives for the animated villain.

Premiere date: July 20th

trolls 3

After a film with a hybrid release for both theatrical and streaming, the third film of trolls should only reach the big screen.

With Anna Kendrick and the actor and singer Justin Timberlake that helps to produce the animation, the film must unite the little creatures in yet another sung story that reflects on the themes of life that so excite the kids who love dance and music.

Premiere date: October 12th

wish

To commemorate its centenary, Walt Disney Studios will launch wish an animation inspired by the film company’s trademark.

Asha, a 17-year-old girl, and her goat live in a magical kingdom gripped by darkness. When the girl decides to make a wish to the stars for the situation to improve, a magic stone sent from the heavens is sent to Asha who will now need to hide the powerful artifact from the bad intentions of other characters.

It is expected that the animation arrives with weight since its production has a team involved in frozen, moana and zootopiaplus 2D and 3D effects.

Premiere date: November 23

That was our list of expected animated films for 2023. Do you know any that we don’t? Leave it in the comments below!

