Movie on Netflix will bathe you in action with jets of adrenaline and won’t let you look away

If you watched “The Professional”, by French filmmaker Luc Besson, with Jean Reno, Natalie Portman and Gary Oldman, and you are a fan of the film, know that Besson tried to continue the story, but was never able to reach an agreement with the studio. who obtained the rights to the 1994 work. With the script for the sequel ready, what Besson could do was change some events to transform the story into that of Cataleya (Zoe Saldana), a young woman who, as a child, saw her parents murdered by the cartel.

Decades later, living as her uncle’s protégé and private assassin in the United States, Cataleya still can’t forget the part of herself that was torn away in Colombia and decides to take revenge on her father’s killers. Cold, calculating and empowered, she pursues each of those responsible for her permanent state of grief.

And it is soaked in action, explosions, shots, explosions, beatings and highly fanciful and exaggerated chases that this film stands as a true representative of entertainment cinema, taking the breath of spectators and bathing them with good jets of adrenaline.

The action feature very well represents Besson’s vocation to create strong, sensual and deadly female characters. Those who know more about her cinematography know that among her works are the famous ones (besides “The Professional”, of course), “Nikita”, “The Fifth Element”, “Angel-A” and “Lucy”. Despite being undefined, the filmmaker has already announced his intentions to continue with “Colombiana: In Search of Revenge”.

One of the highlights of this film is the performance of Amandla Stenberg, who plays 10-year-old Cataleya. She has such maturity to take control of her scenes, mesmerize viewers with her naive, piercing eyes and simply feel all of her character’s emotions.

Film: Colombiana: Seeking Revenge

Direction: Olivier Megaton

Year: 2011

Genre: Action

note: 7/10