Neither Brazil nor Argentina, the humble country that has already changed the name of its stadium to Pelé

January 04, 2023 · 4:45 pm

There is no other word to define the feeling of those who love football other than mourning at this moment. On the last Thursday of the year 2022, December 29th, the most beloved sport in the world said goodbye to its King, the final resting place of His Majesty, Edson Arantes do NascimentoKing Skin. Greatest player in the history of football, historical idol of the Santos soccer club and also of Brazilian Teamwhere he won three times the world Cupbeing the youngest athlete to be world champion, when he was still 17 years old, in addition to being the youngest player to score a goal for the competition, in 1958, in Brazil’s victory over Wales.

Pelé arrived at Santos very young, in 1956. With the legendary white shirt, he made 1,116 games, with 1,091 goals, winning several titles that raised the level of Peixe to be the greatest football team in the world. There were two America’s Liberatorsin 1962 and 1963, also conquering the Club World Cup in the same years, beating the Benfica it’s the Milan in the title decision. He ended his career in the United States, defending the New York Cosmosat the end of the 1970s. Of the 8 titles in the Brazilian championship that Peixe has, the King of Football was in six.

National Stadium of Cape Verde changes its name to “Estádio Pelé”

In one of the many posthumous tributes that are being paid to the Brazilian, Cape Verde will change the name of the Cape Verde National Stadiumlocated in Praia, capital of the African country, for “Pele Stadium“. The initiative follows the request made by the president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino, during the funeral. The idea is for all member countries of the entity to name at least one stadium in honor of the former number 10.

The greatest of all time

Ever since he was hospitalized for the treatment of his health problem, the King of Football has received tributes from all corners of the planet. Since saintsa Brazilian Team with his entire group during the World Cup in Qatar, the French striker Kylian Mbappe, among many other personalities from the world of sport, sympathized with Pelé’s state of health. He spent years dedicating himself to football, with his genius that no other player on the planet will ever have. Pele is eternal.