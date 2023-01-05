Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter criticizes Harry and Meghan for new Netflix series: ‘There’s no comparison’

Nikola Mandela, granddaughter of late former President Nelson Mandela, accused Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, of “using” the South African leader’s legacy to “earn millions“. In an interview with The Australian newspaper, published this Wednesday (4), the writer said she was “deeply hurt” with the attitude of the couple.

Nikola spoke days after the launch of “Live to Lead”, a new Netflix series headed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The production brings together leaders “Committed to making a difference in the world“, who then share their inspiring life stories.

In the trailer, Harry and Meghan claim that the series was inspired by Mandela and then quote a speech by the politician, which did not resonate well with the late activist’s family. “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is the difference we make in the lives of others that will determine the meaning of the lives we lead.‘” recalls the couple.

In the vehicle, Mandela’s granddaughter said she believed the couple had “second thoughts“, as he used his grandfather’s legacy as “a way to earn money“. “It’s like chalk and cheese, there’s no comparison”, pointed Nikola. “I know that the Nelson Mandela Foundation supported the initiative [de Harry e Meghan]but people have stolen quotes from my grandfather for years and used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.”shot.

The writer also accused the Sussexes of apparently comparing their challenges with the British royal family with the life of the former president of South Africa and his struggle against apartheid. She classified the attitude as “disturbing” and considered that she admires the prince for “courage” to break with the institution.

“My grandfather rebelled against an arranged marriage to find his own path in life. But that comes at a price, you have to finance your own life. I’ve already made amends with people who used my grandfather’s name, but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.” lamented. “Harry needs to be authentic and keep his own story. What relevance does my grandfather’s life have to his?”questioned Mandela.

The documentary series that caused the stings is, in fact, co-produced by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, as well as being created and directed by Geoff Blackwell and produced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Over seven episodes, we see scenes from when the main leader of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa got out of prison in 1990, as well as the stories of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem and others.

The tribute to Nelson, however, was not enough to appease the politician’s granddaughter. “I don’t believe he (Harry), nor Meghan have known my grandfather. Perhaps when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotes in the documentary to attract people and make millions without the Mandela Family benefiting.” Nicholas concluded.

Harry did indeed meet the African leader. In conversation with the Nelson Mandela Center of Memory in 2015, the prince detailed the meeting. “I was lucky enough to meet Madiba several years ago and I have cherished that memory ever since”he said.

The inspiration for the production came in 2018, when Blackwell and Ruth Hobday were working on a project about Nelson Mandela. According to the director, the objective was “honoring Mandela’s values ​​by bringing to light the stories of leaders distinguished by their moral courage, conviction of their ideals and values, and their prioritization of others“.

“Live to Lead” is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

