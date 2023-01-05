New Captain America gets official title and release date

Marvel rarely disappoints. This Saturday (23), during the panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the studio brought several news to fans. Among them, the new Captain America movie has an official title and release date. That’s right! It’s time for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to throw the shield at the big screen.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), Captain America’s mantle was left vacant. Disney+’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) series showed how this responsibility transitioned to Steve Rogers’ partner (Chris Evans)-in this case, Sam.

With this new responsibility, the hero needs to overcome his own suspicions, society’s uncertainties and also face his more vigorous obligations. Mackie’s character must enlist the help of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), the Winter Soldier, with whom he fought side by side during the original streaming series.

First film with Mackie in the skin of the hero, Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah, filmmaker known for The Cloverfield Paradox (2018). What did you think of the studio’s decision?

Captain America 4 will continue the stories presented in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In addition to Wilson’s plot unfolding, the production must address the plans of the Merchant of Power, also known as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) may appear in Marvel’s new plot. Will the Thunderbolts be the hero’s first big quest?

Captain America: New World Order opens in May 2, 2024.