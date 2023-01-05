New design? Android 14 may have a sharing menu with a more consistent look between apps

Android 13 brought some design improvements over its predecessor, but there are still areas of the system that need a look overhaul, like the media sharing menu. According to developer Mishaal Rahman’s analysis, this fundamental part of the software can have its layout improved with Android 14. Different phones and apps have their own selectors for sharing files, causing a huge inconsistency in Google’s system design. However, new lines of code in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) suggest that big tech would be working on changes to the sharing menu.

As seen in the image above, over the years, apps have created their own sharing menus that best suit their needs. Google Photos, for example, allows you to share an image through an access link or send it to Google Drive. Google Chrome has totally different options like capturing a specific area of ​​the screen before forwarding it and sharing it with the user’s other connected devices. Rahman discovered that Google inserted lines of code that prepare a future build of Android for adopt a smarter sharing menuallowing developers to insert their own commands and icons.

Such codes can be found in the QPR1 version of Android 13, but they are disabled by default. Currently, they do not have any difference from the original selector, but are stored in a repository named “IntentResolver”. “Intent”, in simplified terms, is the name assigned to the module responsible for sharing texts, images, documents and links — between different applications installed on the system. Rahman believes that these additions to AOSP may indicate that Google is preparing new features for the Android share menu, and possibly make their debut with the release of Android 14 in 2023.

















Google

04 Jan

















Curiosity

26 Dec

