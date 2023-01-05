New Fast & Furious Trailer Out in February, Says Vin Diesel

In the early afternoon of today (5), Vin Diesel decided to accelerate the dissemination of Fast and Furious 10 and published on Instagram his first image returning to the role of Dom Toretto. In addition, the star announced that the trailer for the next chapter of the saga will be released in February; check out:

Budgeted at 340 million, Fast and Furious 10 became the third most expensive film in history.

Fast 10 will mark the debut of brie larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.