New Fast & Furious Trailer Out in February, Says Vin Diesel

In the early afternoon of today (5), Vin Diesel decided to accelerate the dissemination of Fast and Furious 10 and published on Instagram his first image returning to the role of Dom Toretto. In addition, the star announced that the trailer for the next chapter of the saga will be released in February; check out:
Budgeted at 340 million, Fast and Furious 10 became the third most expensive film in history.
Fast 10 will mark the debut of brie larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Rita Moreno in the franchise. Names such as Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang.
Universal confirmed that Fast and Furious 10 will be on display in May 19, 2023. The direction, before the franchise veteran Justin Lin, now it will be Louis Leterrier (The incredible Hulk).
Omelete now has a Telegram channel! Participate to receive and discuss the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).
Follow us also on Youtube: on omelet hadwith the main subjects of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.