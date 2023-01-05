New scam using Nubank? Learn how to protect yourself

New scam using Nubank? Trade application uses the fintech image to attract new users. Learn how to protect yourself

New scam using Nubank’s image is spreading and causing damage. This is because a trading application is using Nubank’s visual identity to attract the attention of several customers.

The app is called NU Trade and is available on the Google Play Store. Its main characteristic is to offer quick and easy profits for those who use its platform to invest in stocks, gold, silver, cryptocurrencies and ETFs.

However, app reviews are full of users who have experienced financial losses when investing in the platform. According to the reports, the results are manipulated.

Thus, the new investor starts making profits, however, quickly his account shows losses. Furthermore, they complain that the app charges exorbitant fees when someone is interested in withdrawing their profits.

New scam application using Nubank remains active

NU Trade uses the image of the Brazilian fintech, Nubank, within the platform to bring credibility and inspire confidence in its users. However, this application has no connection with fintech.

On the Play Store page, it says that the developer responsible for it is a company called OKX Trade Public. However, it is worth mentioning that on the official OKX website there is no data that informs that the application was developed by that company.

In addition, there is no information that indicates the connection of the application with Nubank.

In addition, the NU Trade application is not authorized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to operate in Brazil. Meanwhile, the institution receives via PIX normally.

Despite having already been denounced, the NU Trade application is still available for download and has been downloaded more than 1 million times.

How to protect yourself?

In cases like the new Nubank scam, the best thing to do is carefully evaluate the app before making a deposit. Carefully read the app description and user reviews.

Also, look online for information about the app and its developer. In case of doubt, do not download it and keep your cell phone protected with a good antivirus.

Image: Diego Thomazini / shutterstock.com