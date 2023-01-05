Neymar will not play next PSG game for the French Cup to treat injury

photo: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Striker Neymar will not participate in Paris Saint-Germain’s game on Friday (6) against Chteauroux, for the French Cup, to treat the ankle injury he suffered in the World Cup, he informed on Thursday (5) the coach of the Parisian club, Christophe Galtier.

“Neymar’s absence had been foreseen for some time. The players who went to the World Cup are being monitored by our medical department and we decided that “Ney’ will be treated for his severe ankle sprain”, Galtier said at a press conference.

The striker injured his right ankle in Brazil’s first game of the World Cup in Qatar, against Serbia, before returning in the round of 16 scoring a goal against South Korea. Seleo was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia.

Against Chteauroux, PSG will not be able to count on any of its stars from the attacking trio because Lionel Messi returned to training on Wednesday (4) and Kylian Mbapp is on vacation.

Mbapp and Moroccan right-back Achraf Hakimi were given a few days of rest after returning to training shortly after the close of the World Cup.

In the team’s first game back from the French Championship, Neymar was expelled in the 2-1 victory over Strasbourg on December 28, receiving a first yellow card for leaving his arm in Adrien Thomasson’s face and the second for simulating a penalty .

Galtier stressed that he is not “worried” with the Brazilian’s situation. “We have a Neymar equal to the one at the beginning of the season. He was disappointed and now he is very committed, but he needs to be careful with his physical state”, he said.

