Nicole Kidman joins Zoe Saldana in series from creator of Yellowstone

Nicole Kidman is yet another movie star migrating to the world of series. This Thursday (5), she was confirmed as one of the protagonists of the Lioness series, which producer Taylor Sheridan (from Yellowstone, the most watched attraction on TV in 2022) develops for Paramount +. The main cast also features Zoe Saldana (Avatar’s Neytiri) and Laysla de Oliveira, a Canadian actress with Brazilian ancestry.

According to Variety, which first reported the casting, Nicole would already have a behind-the-scenes role in Lioness. Her production company, Blossom Films, is one of those involved in the development of the series. Now, she has decided to step in front of the camera and take on a leading role.

The attraction is based on the Lioness Engagement Team, a real CIA program. The focus is Cruz Manuelos (Laysla), a Marine recruited to join the team, infiltrate a terrorist organization and bring it down from within. Zoe Saldana will play Joe, the head of Lioness who is tasked with training and leading the agents.

Nicole takes on the role of Kaitlyn Meade, a senior CIA supervisor who has spent a lot of time dealing with agency politics. She needs to balance the prejudice she suffers from being a woman in a position of power with her personal life and the lack she feels in a marriage that she herself cannot pay attention to. In addition, she is mentoring an agent who is going down the same troubled path that she did.

The cast still features Jill Wagner (Bobby, CIA agent), Dave Annable (Neil, Joe’s husband), LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan and Jonah Wharton (Tucker, Two Cups and Tex members of Joe’s team), Austin Hébert ( Randy, a technology specialist), Hannah Love Lanier (Kate, Joe and Neil’s daughter), Stephanie Nur (Aaliyah, daughter of a billionaire linked to terrorism).

After spending the 1990s and 2000s dedicated to cinema and winning the Oscar for best actress for The Hours (2002), Nicole Kidman began to look at television as an opportunity to reinvent herself. She appeared in the second season of Top of the Lake (2013-2017), in Big Little Lies (2017-2019), The Undoing (2020), Nine Strangers (2021).

In addition to Lioness, Nicole will also have a role in the Prime Video series Expats. Based on the book The Expatriates, by Janice YK Lee, the attraction tells the story of a group of expatriates who come together to form a strong, mutually supportive community in a country different from the one they were born in. Production company Blossom Films is also involved in the project.