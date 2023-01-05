Nimona | Netflix releases first image of the new animation; Check | Films

Animation adapts the story of ND Stevenson, creator of the series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

Disclosure/Netflix

THE Netflix released this Wednesday (04) the first image of the new animation entitled Ninoma. The new streaming production will have the voice of Chloë Grace Moretzwhere he voices the main character.

The new animation Nimona will be based on the comic of the same name by the author Noelle Stevensonwhich was responsible for the new adaptation of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, also for Netflix. Check it out below:

Published in 2015, Nimona accompanies a shapeshifter who allies herself with the most terrible villain in the kingdom she lives in. This friendship sets her on a journey of self-discovery, acceptance and love that she never imagined she would experience.

More details about the animation

“Nimona has always been a gritty story that just won’t stop. She’s a fighter… but she also has amazing people fighting for her. I am overjoyed to announce that THE NIMONA FILM IS ALIVE. Premieres in 2023, produced by Annapurna and Netflix.”

the heroine Nimona will have a voice Chloe Grace Moretz and Ballister Boldheart will have a voice Riz Ahmed. Eugene Lee Yang is also in the cast as Ambrosius Goldenloin. Animation will be directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane (An Animal Spy) with the animation made by the studio DNEG Animation.

Animation is expected to debut later this year, where the date has not yet been revealed.